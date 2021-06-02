Firefighters in Wayne County collecting live-saving equipment for Alabama volunteer departments devastated by tornado

After a tornado ripped through an Alabama fire department in March, Hunter Space, a firefighter in New Jersey, wanted to find a way to help.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Back in March, a tornado ripped through parts of Alabama, destroying everything in its wake, including County Line Fire Department in central Alabama.

Hunter Space is a firefighter from northern New Jersey and is friends with another firefighter in that area.

When he heard about the devastation, he wanted to find a way to help.

"So they totally lost the firehouse; it was like flying out there, nothing left. Their three trucks were totally damaged, so they were out of service, they lost all their equipment," Space said.

Dave Murray is the fire chief at Northern Wayne Fire Company in Lakewood.

He says all his equipment has to meet the standards of the NFPA, and sometimes after a certain period of time, it can't be used, no matter its condition.

Dave said his department had some old equipment they couldn't use and posted it on Facebook.

Hunter saw it and contacted him about the efforts to help the companies in Alabama.

Hamlin Fire and Rescue also jumped on board, donating items, and offered to put a pod at its fire station for other fire companies to donate expired gear.

"Departments around here that don't see a whole lot of calls, sometimes you have really good equipment that's expired, and you can't use it anymore," said Murray.

The equipment that is no longer usable to some fire departments in this area may be perfectly good or even brand new to some of those departments that could use these tools.

"Now they will have at least some newer equipment to them, makes you really wonder what they were using before," said Murray.

So far, truckloads of gear and several fire trucks were donated by fire companies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, giving other departments in Alabama newer equipment to help aid those departments that are able to use it.

"Everything comes back to my farm, and now Walmart has jumped on board; they're actually transporting all our equipment down to Alabama. We're all firemen. It doesn't matter where our mutual aid boundary is or if you're in one state or the other. You're all here to help someone," said Space.