Election results show President-elect Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On Saturday night, a federal judge has ruled that Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show President-elect Joe Biden winning the state.

Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport turned down the request for an injunction by President Trump's campaign.