Eric Trump claims father will win Pennsylvania, more than 1 million mail ballots still uncounted

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Trump campaign is going to ask the supreme court to temporarily stop counting votes in Pennsylvania.

The campaign has filed suit asking for the delay, seeking the court to demand more transparency in the count. Eric Trump, the president's son, spoke at a news conference in Philadelphia late Wednesday afternoon.

"My father is up by almost 500,000 votes in this state with 86% reported and plenty of red counties left to go. We're going to win Pennsylvania but they're going to cheat us out of it because it's their only path to victory," Trump said.