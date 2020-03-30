Dolly Parton will be reading bedtime stories for your kids!

Calling herself "the book lady," Dolly invited everyone to join her for "Goodnight with Dolly."

Want someone new to help entertain your kids while we are all staying at home?

Dolly Parton posted on Facebook Monday that she will start reading to kids every Thursday night for the next couple of months.

Calling herself "the book lady," Dolly invited everyone to join her for "Goodnight with Dolly."

"I want you to join me April 2 when I start 'Goodnight with Dolly.' I'm going to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library," she said.

