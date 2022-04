It applies to all 14 of Pennsylvania's four-year universities for the 2022-2023 school year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There is good news for students attending any of Pennsylvania's state-owned universities

The state is freezing basic in-state tuition for now the fourth year in a row.

Those universities in our area include Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, East Stroudsburg, and Mansfield.