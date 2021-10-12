Pennsylvania state-owned university enrollment drops

Total enrollment across Pennsylvania's 14 state-owned universities is the lowest its been in decades.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the State System of Higher Education lost another 5,000-plus students this fall, dropping the universities’ total enrollment below 89,000 students.

The newspaper says that's a level not seen in more than three decades, dating nearly to the system's founding.

System officials earlier warned state lawmakers and others that the 2021-22 year would be a “very challenging” one for enrollment, citing factors such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14 state schools include Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.