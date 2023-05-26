'School's out!' | Indianapolis dad rocks Alice Cooper to embarrass son on last day of school

Matt Wilson and his band, Union Suit Rally, donned black wigs and rocked "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.

INDIANAPOLIS — The school year is coming to a close this week for students across central Indiana.

In Perry Township, one dad went all out to greet his son with a musical performance as he got off the school bus for the last time.

Wilson said over the years, he's always tried to find a way to embarrass his son, Liam, on the last day of school.

"The year before, I wore some Speedos and I was running down the street in some flippers and a snorkel mask, you know, run into the bus to pick him up," Wilson said. "So that was particularly fun, and I think that's the most embarrassed I think he's ever been, seeing his dad in Speedos."