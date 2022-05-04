Harrisburg University opens location in Panama

Students who enroll at the new location will have the option to pursue various post-graduate degrees.

Officials with Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) unveiled the school's new campus in Latin America, making it the university's first location outside of the United States.

University leaders and various dignitaries from Panama gathered for the inauguration just outside Panama City, the site of HU's third location.

The HU Panama campus will be nestled in City of Knowledge, Panama, a center of education, research and development. Officials said the location will provide unique opportunities for students at the school, the local areas in Panama and the STEM field in general.

"Harrisburg having selected Panama [and] having selected the City of Knowledge to come into Latin America is absolutely strategic for STEM," said the president of the City of Knowledge Foundation Jorge Arosemena. "We must transform our people at every level, and this is an extraordinary opportunity."

Students who enroll at the Panama campus have the option of pursing a PhD in data sciences or a masters in analytics, project management or cybersecurity operations and control management.

Harrisburg University also has a campus in Philadelphia and says it is exploring opening other locations overseas.