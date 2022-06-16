Free lunch program for school students expires

As more COVID-19 measures become relaxed, congress has decided to stop free school meals on June 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The U.S. free lunch program is coming to an end, after it was spurred by the pandemic, allowing students to receive free school meals.

As more COVID-19 measures become relaxed, congress has decided to stop the effort on June 30.

An extension of the waivers for another year was planned by President Biden and was part of the $1.5 trillion spending bill he signed off on in March.

But, the extension was shot down by Congress; it was not included in the spending bill.