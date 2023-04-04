Department of Education announces funding for disability inclusive curriculum

Schools can apply for funding for a pilot program that aims to instruct students on the political, economic and social contributions of people with disabilities.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Schools in Pennsylvania will soon have the opportunity to receive funding for disability-inclusive curriculum thanks to a new program the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today.

The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program aims to instruct K-12 students on the political, economic and social contributions of individuals with disabilities.

The Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program was added to the Pennsylvania Public School Code last summer. The Shapiro Administration says it is intended to promote topics and subject matter for instruction to all students, will help learners understand that disability is a natural part of the human condition, and will emphasize the critical contributions of individuals with disabilities.

“In Pennsylvania, we are focused on ensuring every student has access to the educational resources they need, no matter their race, gender identity, language, or background,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “By teaching our children about influential individuals with disabilities, such as Harriet Tubman, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Stephen Hawking, and Michael J. Fox, we can demonstrate the profound, positive impact that individuals with disabilities have on our society and create a more tolerant and inclusive world.”

Schools can apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding to implement the program. Funding will be granted to successful applicants for three years from the date of the award through June 30, 2026. A maximum of $10,000 per year is available to each school entity or non-public school entity.

Applications can be found online here and are due by 3 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Schools can implement the new curriculum beginning in the 2023-24 school year.