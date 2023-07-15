Michael Burham captured again, is now in custody

Murder suspect Michael Burham has been captured and is now in custody, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Saturday night during a news conference.

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. — Murder suspect Michael Burham has been captured and is now in custody, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Saturday night during a news conference.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said tips at 3:57 p.m. Saturday from residents on Jackson Run Road in Conewango Township — northwest of Warren, Pa., where he had escaped from the county jail — helped lead to Burham's capture at 5:50 p.m.

Law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter following the tip concerning a suspicious person in the area.

"We mobilized resources, as I've told you we have done many times, including a significant number of personnel on the ground, aviation assets, and K-9s, and formed a perimeter around that area," Bivens said.

Burham had been tracked through the woods, and as he approached Logan Road, he encountered state troopers. Burham attempted to change directions and evade law enforcement, but he was met by U.S. Marshals, border patrol personnel, and Pennsylvania State Police.

Burham is being held at the state police station in Warren, where he will be processed. Yet to be determined will be where he will be held following his arraignment.

"It will not be in the Warren County facility," Bivens said.

Bivens said a barking dog helped lead law enforcement to the area where they found Burham. When asked what he was doing there by the homeowner, Burham said he was camping. The owner recognized Burham, got his wife back into the golf court in which they were riding, then called the tipline as Burham fled into the woods.

"That's been our strategy all along, is to push him hard, to have him make a mistake. He finally did," Bivens said.

The lieutenant colonel said Burham was still wearing his prison pants, turned inside out. He said Burham was dirty, wet, and generally worn out.

Bivens also said DNA did connect him to some bags recovered in previous days in the woods. Some ammunition were found in those bags, "and that led us to be concerned," Bivens said.

Bivens said Burham was taken into custody at gunpoint, and that no other people were hurt during the manhunt.