Shots fired at Park City Center in Lancaster, multiple people injured

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update (6:55 p.m.): According to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams, "Lancaster City Bureau Police have confirmed a shooting at the Park City Mall in Lancaster ... non-life threatening injuries have been reported."
Update (3:48 p.m.): Officials with the Park City Center are responding to Sunday's incident. Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Brookfield Properties, the owner of the shopping mall, sent a statement to FOX43 saying "We are saddened and angered by the unfortunate, isolated incident that happened in our shopping center today... We are grateful for [the police's] swift action to contain the situation. Our highest priority right now is the well being of our guests and tenants."
Update (3:16 p.m.): Park City Center is now closed until Monday. Police say there is no immediate danger or threat to the public at this time
Officials say that there are reports of shots fired at Park City Center in Lancaster.
Lancaster County 911 dispatch says they received the call at 2:25 p.m.
There's no word on any injuries at this point.
This is a developing story, FOX43 will continue to update this article.