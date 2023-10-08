1 killed, 8 injured at Indiana County community center shooting

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — At least nine people were shot during a private party at a community center in White Township early Sunday, police said.
One of the nine, a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
Police and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.
Surviving victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with at least two of the victims believed to be in serious condition, police said.
State police said they did not have any suspects in custody early Sunday. The police statement did not provide details about a possible motive, whether there was more than one suspect or if they were attending the party.