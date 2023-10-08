1 killed, 8 injured at Indiana County community center shooting

The shooting happened at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, which is located about 57 miles (91.7 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — At least nine people were shot during a private party at a community center in White Township early Sunday, police said.

One of the nine, a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Police and emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. to a reported shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Surviving victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with at least two of the victims believed to be in serious condition, police said.