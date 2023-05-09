Three live pipe bombs brought to Harrisburg Public Safety Building, forcing evacuation

The man's involvement and motive are currently unknown at this time, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 2:30 p.m.: According to Police Commissioner Thomas Carter, the unidentified man brought three live pipe bombs to the Harrisburg Public Safety Building along the 100 block of Walnut Street.

State Police have taken the bombs away to be safely detonated.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previously: Threats of an explosive prompted Harrisburg police to evacuate several buildings in the city on Tuesday.

According City of Harrisburg spokesperson Matt Maisel, a man walked into the public safety building around 11 a.m. claiming to have an explosive that he found on Cameron Street.

Maisel says police took possession of the purported explosives and detained the man for questioning.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police evacuated the public safety building and closed down the 100 block of Walnut Street out of precaution.