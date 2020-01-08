Lehighton man dies after shooting in York City

Kyle Hagenbach, 26, succumbed to his injuries at Wellspan York Hospital nearly two days after the shooting.

YORK, Pa. — UPDATE (August 3): A Lehighton man is dead after a shooting in York City.

On July 31 around 7:45 p.m., Kyle Hagenbach, 26, was shot outside in the area of the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue in York.

Hagenbach succumbed to his injuries at Wellspan York Hospital at 10:41 a.m. on August 2, nearly two days after the shooting.

The York County Coroner says an autopsy has been scheduled for August 4 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717=846=1234.

PREVIOUSLY: A York man is in critical condition following a shooting in York City on Friday night.

According to York City Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Clarke Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old York man who had been shot on scene.

He was taken to York Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

York City Police are investigating.