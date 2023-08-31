Convicted killer spotted near Chester County Prison

Authorities say a man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Update, Sept. 2: The Chester County District Attorney's Office announced the recent sighting of escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante.

In a news release, the DA's office said Cavalcante was seen on a home's security camera on Sept. 2 at around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say the security footage comes from a home on the 1800 block of Lenape Road, just 1.5 miles from Chester County Prison.

Police say Cavalcante's looks remain unchanged.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers including U.S. Marshals, SWAT, local, state, and other federal agencies are searching the surrounding area.

District Attorney, Deb Ryan says residents in the area are encouraged to remain indoors, keep their vehicles locked, review surveillance footage, and report any suspicious activity to police.

"Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man. Please remain vigilant in assisting with the search. If you see this individual do not approach him. Call 911 immediately," says Ryan.

There is a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to his caputre.

Previous: A man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, eluded guards at the Chester County Prison in West Chester before 9 a.m., and was seen nearly an hour later walking on a road near the prison, authorities said.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, in front of her children at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose the charges in Brazil. They stem from a 2017 slaying according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison on Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania.

Authorities described him as 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has curly black hair and a closely-cropped beard and mustache, according to a photo the county released.