A man has been arrested for shooting and killing his father in Tioga County.

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. — Zackery McCoon has been arrested for criminal homicide after he allegedly killed his estranged father, Trevor McCoon, according to state police.

Officials said McCoon shot the victim after he charged at him inside his home in Sullivan Township, near Mansfield, on Saturday.

The victim died from the injuries sustained during the event.

McCoon was arraigned on July 9 and committed with no bail.