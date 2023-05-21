Bryan Kohberger will be in court on Monday; here's what to expect

The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho college students has an arraignment at Latah County Court Monday morning.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last November is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday. This will be the first time the suspect has been seen in court since his initial appearance shortly after his arrest.

Bryan Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury last Tuesday for the charges related to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen on November 13, 2022. With sufficient evidence established to formally charge Kohberger with the murders, he must now enter a plea and, depending on his plea, proceed to trial.

The preliminary hearing originally scheduled for the suspect during the week of June 26 has been canceled due to his indictment.

Instead, Kohberger will make a court appearance on Monday morning for his arraignment and is expected to enter a plea for the five charges against him: four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

What to expect during Monday's hearing

Kohberger's arraignment is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 22. During this hearing, the judge will reiterate the suspect's rights and the charges against him. The judge will likely ask him to enter a plea for each charge.

In Idaho, only two pleas are recognized: guilty or not guilty. If a suspect refuses to enter a plea or fails to appear at the hearing, the court will enter a plea of not guilty on the suspect's behalf.

If Kohberger pleads guilty, the court will order a presentence investigation.

An investigator will compile a presentence report, which contains information about the defendant that will assist the judge in determining an appropriate sentence. These reports are confidential as they contain detailed information about the defendant's personal life, social history and other sensitive details.

If he pleads not guilty, the court will schedule the case for trial. Currently, there is no indication of when the trial may commence.

KREM 2 will be present in Moscow on Monday for the arraignment and will provide live updates on the hearing as they become available.

WATCH RELATED: Bryan Kohberger will be in court on Monday; here's what to expect

