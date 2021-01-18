Harrisburg woman wanted for allegedly stealing computer device from Speaker Pelosi's office during U.S. Capitol riot

Riley Williams is wanted for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol is Washington D.C. She allegedly stole a computer or hard drive from Nancy Pelosi's office.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Harrisburg woman is wanted for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6.

Riley June Williams is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or ground without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds for her role in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a former romantic partner of Williams reported to law enforcement that she was depicted in video footage taken inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

The caller told police that Williams can be seen directing crowds up a staircase inside the U.S. Capitol in this Youtube video. According to the criminal complaint, Williams can be seen at about 20 minutes and 40 seconds in the video, wearing a green t-shirt and brown trench coat while carrying a zebra-print bag over her shoulders.

The tipster also claimed to have spoken to friends of Williams who showed them a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

According to the caller, Williams had intended to sell the device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, which is Russia's foreign intelligence service.

The criminal complaint states law enforcement was able to confirm that the staircase depicted in the video does lead to Speaker Pelosi's office, and they were able to grab screenshots of the video that appears to show Williams directing and pointing intruders in a certain direction.

According to the criminal complaint, other videos obtained by the FBI also depict Williams outside the U.S. Capitol in the same clothing.

On January 11, law enforcement agents in Harrisburg received a suspicious persons report from Williams' mother.

Upon arrival, police spoke with Williams' mother, who placed a video call to the suspect.

According to the affidavit, Williams appeared to be wearing a brown-colored jacket, consistent with the one she had been seen in in videos and screenshots.

On January 16, police again spoke with Williams mother who said that a British media crew had visited her the night before.

She said that the crew presented her with photographs taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and acknowledged that Williams was depicted in the images.

On that same day, police spoke with Williams' father who said that he drove Riley Williams to Washington, D.C. for the protests on January 6.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams' father said that he and his daughter did not stay together throughout the day and that she met up with other individuals she knew at the protests.

Later that day, Williams met up with her father outside the U.S. Capitol building, and they returned to Harrisburg together.

On January 16, a new video clip was posted to Youtube where a reporter identified "Riley Williams" as the person depicted in snippets of the video.

When law enforcement showed this video to Williams' mother, she positively identified her inside the U.S. Capitol building and told law enforcement that she had taken a sudden interest in President Trump's policies and "far right message boards," according to the criminal complaint.

Williams' mother told law enforcement that she "took off" after packing a bag and leaving home. She allegedly told her mother she would be "gone for a couple of weeks," but did not provide an information about her intended destination.

According to the affidavit, Williams changed her phone number and deleted her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram, and Parler.