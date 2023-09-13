Escaped killer captured after two-week manhunt in Pennsylvania

Cavalcante had evaded police for nearly two weeks, after escaping the Chester County Prison back on August 31.

Following a nearly two-week-long manhunt, authorities say they have captured escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante.

State police announced Cavalcante's capture on social media on Wednesday and planned a news conference announcing details for 9:30 a.m.

Heavily armed police had descended on the South Coventry Township area, closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors. Cavalcante, 34, had broken out of the Chester County jail on Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

The capture was announced as the manhunt in rural southeastern Pennsylvania entered its 14th day. Heavily armed law enforcement officers had searched for the fugitive through a night of downpours and rolling thunder.

Residents in the 8- to 10-square-mile area of woods and farmland had been locked down at home as classes were canceled at local schools, and police closed roads, searching vehicles at roadblocks.

Pennsylvania prison officials say a murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire, and jumping from a roof.

The acting warden of the Chester County Prison said a guard in an observation tower has been put on administrative leave.

Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to serve a life sentence in state prison.

A jury convicted Cavalcante of murdering his girlfriend in 2021.

He's also wanted in his native Brazil over a killing.