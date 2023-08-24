Bryan Kohberger's attorneys file motion to dismiss indictment

This development in the case comes just a day after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger's attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against him.

In newly released court documents, Kohberger's defense team filed the motion "on grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence."

That motion was filed Thursday. The specific reasons as to why Kohberger filed the motion likely won't be known until this Friday.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home in November 2022. He was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022 and has been in the Latah County Jail since the beginning of the year.

This new development in the case comes just a day after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial. Since Kohberger plans to file several motions, including a plan to strike the death penalty, his trial will not begin on Oct. 2 as previously scheduled.

