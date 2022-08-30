The woman allegedly made more than $2,200 in fraudulent purchases on a card belonging to her patient.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases.

Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case, which dates back to June 6, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

The investigation began when the victim, a 97-year-old resident of Bethany Village, contacted the community's security team to report his debit card stolen. The security team called police.

The victim reported that when he received his bank statement he noticed several charges he did not make between April 18 and May 13. He then checked his wallet and found his debit card missing, police say.

The total for all the fraudulent transactions were $2233.21, according to police.

The investigation determined that one of the purchases was a $10 Little Caesars pizza order, police say. The name on the order was possibly "Amilia," but the manager of the restaurant said he may have misspelled it.

Officers spoke to Bethany Village regarding their staff with that name and they advised they did have a nurse named Amira Khaled, who served as the victim's overnight nurse, police say.

Investigators obtained photographs of the suspect leaving a Target store. Staff at Bethany Village positively identified the suspect in the photograph as Khaled, according to police.