Crash in Schuylkill County leaves one dead

HOMETOWN, Pa. — A crash Thursday afternoon in Schuylkill County left a man from Tamaqua dead.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. in Rush Township at the intersection of Route 309 and East Main Street. That's between McAdoo and Hometown.

State police say Carter Davison, 46, of Tamaqua, was driving south on 309. He started to make a left turn and got hit by a pickup truck headed north.