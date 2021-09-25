COVID-19 update: PA adds nearly 5,000 new cases

The Department of Health also reports 64 additional deaths related to the coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health tallied 4,966 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, September 25. There were 64 additional deaths reported statewide.

Of the new cases, 825 came from counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Luzerne County added 130 positive cases. Schuylkill County had 87, Monroe County had 83, and Centre County added 80.

Of the 64 additional deaths reported statewide, 12 came from counties in our area. Lackawanna, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties had two deaths each. Bradford, Centre, Lycoming, Susquehanna, Union and

Wayne each had one additional death related to Covid-19.