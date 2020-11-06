Chase Down Podcast: What It Was Like Covering the Philadelphia Protests

On this episode of The Chase Down Podcast, Chase Senior brings on Jeff Neiburg, who is a reporter for The News Journal / Delaware Online. He was on the ground covering the protests in Philadelphia last week and ended up getting arrested by police. He shares what happened and describes the scene of the protests, which started as peaceful, but soon turned chaotic with protesters getting pepper sprayed and shot with rubber bullets. He details the march that took place on the busy highway, 676 which stopped traffic, then turned messy, the treatment of journalists and more. You can listen below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts.