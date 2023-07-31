See how your St. Joseph's Center donations are empowering children and young adults with disabilities in northeastern and central Pennsylvania

See this year's telethon features and video from the Go Joe 26 ride.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania joined WNEP-TV to raise awareness and over $1.3 million in funds for St. Joseph's Center in Dunmore. Through corporate sponsorships and the generosity of our incredible area, children and young adults with severe mental and physical disabilities will be able to do more than just survive. St. Joe's treats everyone with the utmost respect and provides programs and services that help each person reach their greatest individual potential.

The Go Joe 26 bike ride ended at the WNEP/St. Joseph Center Festival Telethon that brought amazing efforts together. Below are features of some of the programs of St. Joseph's that were featured on the telethon. Click here for a 15-minute compilation video of the Go Joe 23 ride.

Congratulations, northeastern and central Pennsylvania! You have, once again, broken records never dreamed of!

Dynamic Abilities Program - allows the kids of St. Joe's to experience fun activities available to all.

Trinity Child Care - allows working parents the ability to return to work while their special treasures are helped, guided, and protected by skilled nurses.

Multigenerational Program - St. Joe's is a place where caring for these special people is contagious. See how multiple generations have been called to make St. Joe's their family's career stop. This has been happening for decades and is now being recognized and grown.