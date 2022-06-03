The curtain's up on the 2022 Ray of Light Awards

Check out the best of the best in high school performances in Central Pennsylvania

The Ray of Light Awards Saturday,

June 4, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm on WNEP2

The Community Theatre League in Williamsport presents the 2022 Ray of Light Awards. Celebrating excellence on stage in central Pennsylvania, the CTL reveals the winners of 28 awards.

WNEP-TV's Jackie Lewandoski hosts the extravaganza! It will air on WNEP2, and live stream on wnep.com.

After it airs, you can see the special on WNEP+ and here on wnep.com.

See snippets of 11 musical numbers on the stage at the Community Arts Center.

Awards, performances and scholarships highlight the evening.

Click the school name to see their Ray of Light performance:

Central Columbia High School - Something Rotten

South Williamsport Area - Beauty and the Beast

Jersey Shore Area - Willy Wonka

Muncy Jr/Sr High School - Wizard of Oz

Benton Area High School - Beauty and the Beast

Loyalsock Twp. High School - Mary Poppins

Milton Area High School - Mamma Mia

Midd-West High School - Bye, Bye Birdie

Montoursville Area High School - Wizard of Oz

Shikellamy Area High School - The Lightning Thief