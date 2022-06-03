The curtain's up on the 2022 Ray of Light Awards

The Ray of Light Awards Saturday,
June 4, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm on WNEP2
The Community Theatre League in Williamsport presents the 2022 Ray of Light Awards. Celebrating excellence on stage in central Pennsylvania, the CTL reveals the winners of 28 awards.
WNEP-TV's Jackie Lewandoski hosts the extravaganza! It will air on WNEP2, and live stream on wnep.com.
After it airs, you can see the special on WNEP+ and here on wnep.com.
See snippets of 11 musical numbers on the stage at the Community Arts Center.
Awards, performances and scholarships highlight the evening.
Click the school name to see their Ray of Light performance:
Central Columbia High School - Something Rotten
South Williamsport Area - Beauty and the Beast
Jersey Shore Area - Willy Wonka
Muncy Jr/Sr High School - Wizard of Oz
Benton Area High School - Beauty and the Beast
Loyalsock Twp. High School - Mary Poppins
Milton Area High School - Mamma Mia
Midd-West High School - Bye, Bye Birdie
Montoursville Area High School - Wizard of Oz
Shikellamy Area High School - The Lightning Thief
Student Representatives from Participating Schools - I Just Want To Dance