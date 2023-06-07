The 15th Annual Ray of Light Awards leave the stage for the TV screen

Ray of Light Awards
Saturday, June 10th 8pm - 10pm
WNEP2
WNEP-TV has joined with the Community Theatre League in downtown Williamsport for a celebration of theatre in Central Pennsylvania. The awards program features 19 shows from 13 schools in our area. WNEP's Jackie Lewandoski hosts the on-air event with CTL's own Seth Sponhouse.
The broadcast features 14 musical performances and 25 awards and scholarships from the stage of the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Come back after the broadcast to catch the presentations from these talented students:
Shrek from Hughesville High School
Bye, Bye Birdie from Muncy Jr/Sr. High School
Grease from South Williamsport Area High School
Addams Family from Danville Area High School
The Sound of Music from Line Mountain High School
Nunsense from Jersey Shore Area High School
Guys and Dolls from Benton Area High School
Bye, Bye Birdie from Southern Columbia Area High School
Sister Act from Loyalsock Twp. Jr/Sr High School
Mamma Mia from Montoursville Area High School
Chicago Teen Edition from Milton Area High School
Tuck Everlasting from Shikellamy High School
Newsies from Central Columbia High School
Magic To Do performed by Ray of Light Seniors