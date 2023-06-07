The 15th Annual Ray of Light Awards leave the stage for the TV screen

WNEP is proud to bring you highlights of the big theatre event in Central Pennsylvania in this WNEP2 special.

Ray of Light Awards

Saturday, June 10th 8pm - 10pm

WNEP2

WNEP-TV has joined with the Community Theatre League in downtown Williamsport for a celebration of theatre in Central Pennsylvania. The awards program features 19 shows from 13 schools in our area. WNEP's Jackie Lewandoski hosts the on-air event with CTL's own Seth Sponhouse.

The broadcast features 14 musical performances and 25 awards and scholarships from the stage of the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

Come back after the broadcast to catch the presentations from these talented students:

Shrek from Hughesville High School

Bye, Bye Birdie from Muncy Jr/Sr. High School

Grease from South Williamsport Area High School

Addams Family from Danville Area High School

The Sound of Music from Line Mountain High School

Nunsense from Jersey Shore Area High School

Guys and Dolls from Benton Area High School

Bye, Bye Birdie from Southern Columbia Area High School

Sister Act from Loyalsock Twp. Jr/Sr High School

Mamma Mia from Montoursville Area High School

Chicago Teen Edition from Milton Area High School

Tuck Everlasting from Shikellamy High School

Newsies from Central Columbia High School