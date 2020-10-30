Stevens Says: Alone... no phone

To truly enjoy the world, forget your phone.

When one goes out one should never forget one’s cell phone... unless one wants to relax, to enjoy a bit of serenity, to talk with more folks who likewise have no phone.

That’s exactly what happened to me just the other day. I didn’t realize it of course till I got to where I was going. Since I was that far along clearly a return trip home to pick it up was out of the question. I had but one choice: forge ahead without my trusty cell phone.

Admittedly there was some panic in the first few minutes. Call it withdrawal. There I was disconnected from home and family, the news of the world, home remedy cures for whatever might be ailing me at the moment, perhaps some advice on publishing a book. The world, normally at my fingertips, had been shut out, left behind either on the sink where I shave or on that shelf right alongside the television, the shelf where I put things so I don’t forget them.

Tell the truth, it didn’t take me long to forget I had no phone and to realize how pleasant it was before it came along. Oh, there was bad stuff going on, there always is, but hearing of it was targeted: TV news at night, two editions of the paper, maybe a radio. The phone allowed ingestion of everything imaginable (and some you can’t) 24/7; it was all there in my pocket, just waiting. Except when it isn’t, like that particular day.