Help provide caring, concern, compassion & commitment

These times are critical to the fragile lives cared for by St. Joe's.

St. Joseph's Center Telethon 2020 LIVE! Saturday, July 25th @ 8:00pm

No matter what is going on in the outside world, the children and young adults of St. Joseph's Center need the constant, loving care any person needs. Couple that commitment with the reality of significant fundraisers being adjusted and you'll see how your support this year is more important than ever.

WNEP-TV is proud to present Telethon 2020 - where you'll see how St. Joseph's Center and its staff are going the extra mile to be sure the impact of this year's events are minimized for these special people. You'll see how your previous donations continue some of the material needs of the Center and Trinity facilities. You'll learn about new, innovative programs being implemented in the midst of these changing times. And, you'll get some updates on our previous features.

At the end of the day, what also means a lot, is the opportunity to give to St. Joe's if you can. And, this year, there are no lack of ways to do that. Call the Telethon, donate online for the Telethon, be a part of the Go Joe 23 Ride Along, text TELETHON to 80888, donate on the WNEP app, or pre-register for the drive-through chicken dinner.

Join us and celebrate LIFE! Feel good about yourself. Help if you can.