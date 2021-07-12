St. Joseph's Center Telethon 2021

Watch, support and donate to St. Joseph's Center in Scranton LIVE Saturday, July 24th on WNEP-TV.

How do you make your summertime complete in northeastern and central Pennsylvania?! It's simple really. Watch, support and donate to St. Joseph's Center in Scranton LIVE Saturday, July 24th on WNEP-TV.

The children and young adults with severe intellectual and physical disabilities will bring a smile to your heart when you meet them on the 2021 St. Joseph's Center Telethon.

Hosted by WNEP's Don Jacobs, Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Mindi Ramsey, the telethon will show you the true care, concern, compassion and commitment of the staff and families of these special people. See how a day on the docks, or a game of Connect Four, can light up a summer afternoon. Be there when residents are reunited with their families after almost a year apart. Enjoy the exhilaration of joining in on some special music.

Help fragile lives achieve their full potential - because of your support. And, see what project is in the works to make it better for every person at St. Joseph's Center.

CLICK HERE to donate, join the Go Joe 24 Ride Along, or enjoy a great chicken dinner. You can even text GOJOE24 to 80888. Be sure to tune in to the telethon to see how much was raised!