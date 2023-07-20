St. Joseph's Center Festival Telethon 2023 tells the stories of kids, caregivers, and donors.

See how your donations make things better for children and young adults in our area.

St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2023

Friday and Saturday

July 28th and 29th

7:00pm – 9:00pm

LIVE!!

WNEP-TV is proud to present the St. Joseph’s Center Festival Telethon 2023! Hosted by Jon Meyer, Mindi Ramsey, and Don Jacobs, the team brings you stories of success and care for some of the most precious children and young adults at St. Joe’s, Dunmore.

The telethon comes to you LIVE from the grounds of the Festival on the campus of Marywood University.

Together, you’ll see how your donation can continue programs like Trinity Child Care, St. Joseph Community Homes, and Center Life. Programs and facilities need your support. St. Joe’s provides Mother/Infant programs, a Baby Pantry, Adoption Services, Outpatient Aquatic services and the entire gamut of therapies – serving their community and residents.

You’ll see why caring for these special people has become a family affair for many in our community, and could be right for you as well.