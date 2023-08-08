'It looked like a bomb went off' campers react to severe storm damage in central Pennsylvania

Close to a dozen campers and properties destroyed in popular campground in Union County.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — "To think that two hours prior to this I had my two dogs in there and wife and it was you know that time of day we would've been probably sitting right over there," said William Fox who came back to his camper after Monday's severe weather.

Words like devastating and horrifying are what campers at Sunsational Family Campground in Union County are saying to describe the aftermath of Mondays severe storm damage.

"It looked like a bomb went off in the center of our campground," said campground owner Irene Geiswite.

More than two dozen trees snapped like toothpicks Geiswite says, some destroying several porches and RV's

"Wes and his wife were here and they got hit with a tree in the front and the back that fell down and they came out screaming to us," said Geiswite.

For William Fox it's the worst storm he's seen in since moving in 17 years ago.

The tree that went through his roof, came down with such force Fox says it pushed his couch through the side of his camper.

"I mean it moved this this whole thing overturned all those trailers over it was unreal," said Fox.

To move logs and debris, Gary Everett has been using a side-by-side, that just Monday had a brand-new roof on it.

"This tree right here fell over and landed right on smack on top of this and put the roof right into the seat," said Everett.

While some homes were left worse than others. Many campers spent the day cleaning the mess.

"Whoever needs help you just go over," said Everett. "Let's do that one now."