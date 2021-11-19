Nice List: Find family-friendly holiday happenings near you

Looking for something fun to do with the family this holiday season? The WNEP Nice List has you covered!

Looking for something fun to do with the family this holiday season? The WNEP Nice List has you covered!

Carbon County

Black Forest Krampusnacht, Kemmerer Park, Jim Thorpe

Eckley Christmas Experience, Eckley Miners' Village, Weatherly

Ghost Walks in Old Mauch Chunk, Jim Thorpe

Jim Thorpe's Olde Time Christmas, Downtown Jim Thorpe

Lights at the Lake, Mauch Chunk Lake Park, Jim Thorpe

Lights in Lansford, Kennedy Park, Lansford

Santa Claus Special, Jim Thorpe Train Station, Jim Thorpe

Santa Pictures, Country Junction - World's Largest General Store, Lehighton

Twelve Twenty-Four: TSO Christmas Show, Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe

Winter Character Trips, Jim Thorpe Train Station, Jim Thorpe

Columbia County

6th Annual Gingerbread House Competition and Display, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, Bloomsburg

Christmas Trail, Rohrback's Farm Market, Bakery & Barn Loft, Catawissa

Merry Christmas George Bailey, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Bloomsburg

TreeFest, The Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg

Victorian Christmas Tours, Jackson Mansion, Berwick

Winterfest, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg

Lackawanna County

3rd Annual Light Up Campus, Marywood University, Dunmore

A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Ritz Theater, Scranton

Annie, The Ritz Theatre, Scranton

Brunch with Santa, Hotel Anthracite, Carbondale

Buy Local Holiday Marketplace, Scranton Cultural Center, Scranton

Carbondale Farmers Market, Carbondale

Chanukah Street Festival, Jewish Community Center of Scranton, Scranton

Christmas Concert, Clarks Summit University, South Abington Twp

Christmas Party, Greater Scranton YMCA, Dunmor

Festival of Trees, Lackawanna County Courthouse, Scranton

Friends of the Scranton Public Library Book Sale, The Marketplace at Steamtown, Scranton

Lackawanna Winter Market, Courthouse Square, Scranton

Santa on the Trolley, Electric City Trolley Station and Museum, Scranton

Santa's Sing-A-Long, The Ritz Theater, Scranton

The Nutcracker, The Theater at North, Scranton

Luzerne County

37th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre

A Christmas Carol, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, Wilkes-Barre

"Angels, Shepherd & Animals, Oh My!," St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre

Breakfast with Santa, Backwoods Bar and Kitchen, Dallas

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Dallas Township Old Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting, Back Mountain Little League Field, Dallas

Holiday Pop Up Market, Midtown Village, Wilkes-Barre

La Festa Natale Pittston: A Holiday Market, Pittston Memorial Library, Pittston

Last Chance Merry Market, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre

Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, Swoyersville

Pops Holiday Performance, F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre

Santa's Handmade Workshop Craft Market, AlleyCrafts, Kingston

Toy Truck Parade, Downtown Pittston

Toys For Tots Open Skate, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre

Monroe County

8th Annual Ugly Sweater Party, ShawneeCraft Tap Room, Shawnee on Delaware

Belvin Family Christmas Lights Display, East Stroudsburg

Breakfast with Santa, The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, Shawnee on Delaware

Breakfast with Santa, Skytop Lodge, Skytop

Downtown Stroudsburg Christmas Tree Lighting, Courthouse Square, Stroudsburg

ELF The Musical, Shawnee Playhouse, Shawnee on Delaware

Kris Kringle Fest, West End Fairgrounds, Gilbert

Mountain View Sip & Shop, Mountain View Vineyard Winery, Brewery & Distillery, Stroudsburg

New Year's Eve Buffet, The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, Shawnee on Delaware

New Year's Eve Celebration, SCI-The Restaurant at Stroudsmoor Country Inn, Stroudsburg

New Year's Eve Party, The Heritage Barn at Memorytown, Mount Pocono

Old Time Christmas, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, Stroudsburg

Pocono Organics Winter Wonderland Festival, Pocono Organics, Long Pond

Pocono Pops! It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg

Snowmen of Stroudsburg, Stroudsburg Borough

West End Festival of Lights, West End Fairgrounds, Gilbert

Winter Holiday Feast, Kalahari Convention Center Ballroom, Pocono Manor

Montgomery County

A Christmas Carol: The Musical, Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown

Northumberland County

Christmas Character Breakfast, Knoebels, Elysburg

Joy Through the Grove, Knoebels, Elysburg

Knoebels Christmas Village, Knoebels, Elysburg

Pike County

Milford's Annual Tree Lighting, Milford Community House, Milford

Schuylkill County

10th Annual Holiday Open House, Hope Hill Lavender Farm, Pottsville

2021 Holiday Artisan Market, Walk In Art Center, Schuylkill Haven

Bear Creek Holiday Light Spectacular, Schuylkill County Fairgrounds, Schuylkill Haven

Christkindlmarkt at the Yuendling Mansion, Pottsville

Holly Trail and Trolley Tour, Pottsville Free Public Library, Pottsville, Schuylkill

Peter Pan, Majestic Theater, Pottsville

Santa and Mrs. Claus, Playtime and Parties, Minersville

Santa at the Winery, Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery, Klingerstown

Santa Train Ride, Railway Restoration Project 113, Minersville

The Nutcracker, Schuylkill Haven Area High School, Schuylkill Haven

Susquehanna County

Tall Pines Forest of Lights, Tall Pines Players Club, Friendsville

Wayne County

80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Tribute Train, Honesdale Station, Honesdale

Breakfast with Santa, Silver Birches, Hawley

Breakfast with Santa, The Waterfront, Hawley

Candlelight Christmas, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley

Hawley Santa Christmas Tree Express, Hawley Station, Hawley

Hawley Winterfest, Hawley, Wayne

Honesdale Scranton Christmas Tree Express, Honesdale Station, Honesdale

New Year's Eve Bash, Silver Birches, Hawley

New Year's Eve Celebration, Glass - wine.bar.kitchen, Hawley

New Year's Eve Dinner, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley

Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale

Santa Christmas Tree Express, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale

The Ritz Holiday Jazz Concert, Ritz Company Playhouse, Hawley

Winter Wonderland, Downtown, Honesdale

Winter Wonderland Express, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale

Winter Wonderland Limited, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale

Winterfest Artisan Fair, Hawley Silk Mill, Hawley

Winterfest Brunch, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley

Wyoming County

Christmas in Our Hometown, Tunkhannock

Factoryville Christmas Market, Christy Mathewson Park, Factoryville

Festival of Lights, Stone Hedge Golf Course, Tunkhannock

Golden Days of Radio Players Performance, Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock