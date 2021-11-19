Nice List: Find family-friendly holiday happenings near you

Looking for something fun to do with the family this holiday season? The WNEP Nice List has you covered!
Carbon County
Black Forest Krampusnacht, Kemmerer Park, Jim Thorpe
Eckley Christmas Experience, Eckley Miners' Village, Weatherly
Ghost Walks in Old Mauch Chunk, Jim Thorpe
Jim Thorpe's Olde Time Christmas, Downtown Jim Thorpe
Lights at the Lake, Mauch Chunk Lake Park, Jim Thorpe
Lights in Lansford, Kennedy Park, Lansford
Santa Claus Special, Jim Thorpe Train Station, Jim Thorpe
Santa Pictures, Country Junction - World's Largest General Store, Lehighton
Twelve Twenty-Four: TSO Christmas Show, Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe
Winter Character Trips, Jim Thorpe Train Station, Jim Thorpe
Columbia County
6th Annual Gingerbread House Competition and Display, Bloomsburg Children's Museum, Bloomsburg
Christmas Trail, Rohrback's Farm Market, Bakery & Barn Loft, Catawissa
Merry Christmas George Bailey, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Bloomsburg
TreeFest, The Caldwell Consistory, Bloomsburg
Victorian Christmas Tours, Jackson Mansion, Berwick
Winterfest, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg
Lackawanna County
3rd Annual Light Up Campus, Marywood University, Dunmore
A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Ritz Theater, Scranton
Annie, The Ritz Theatre, Scranton
Brunch with Santa, Hotel Anthracite, Carbondale
Buy Local Holiday Marketplace, Scranton Cultural Center, Scranton
Carbondale Farmers Market, Carbondale
Chanukah Street Festival, Jewish Community Center of Scranton, Scranton
Christmas Concert, Clarks Summit University, South Abington Twp
Christmas Party, Greater Scranton YMCA, Dunmor
Festival of Trees, Lackawanna County Courthouse, Scranton
Friends of the Scranton Public Library Book Sale, The Marketplace at Steamtown, Scranton
Lackawanna Winter Market, Courthouse Square, Scranton
Santa on the Trolley, Electric City Trolley Station and Museum, Scranton
Santa's Sing-A-Long, The Ritz Theater, Scranton
The Nutcracker, The Theater at North, Scranton
Luzerne County
37th Annual Messiah Sing-Along, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Wilkes-Barre
A Christmas Carol, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, Wilkes-Barre
"Angels, Shepherd & Animals, Oh My!," St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre
Breakfast with Santa, Backwoods Bar and Kitchen, Dallas
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Dallas Township Old Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting, Back Mountain Little League Field, Dallas
Holiday Pop Up Market, Midtown Village, Wilkes-Barre
La Festa Natale Pittston: A Holiday Market, Pittston Memorial Library, Pittston
Last Chance Merry Market, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre
Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical, Music Box Dinner Playhouse, Swoyersville
Pops Holiday Performance, F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre
Santa's Handmade Workshop Craft Market, AlleyCrafts, Kingston
Toy Truck Parade, Downtown Pittston
Toys For Tots Open Skate, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre
Monroe County
8th Annual Ugly Sweater Party, ShawneeCraft Tap Room, Shawnee on Delaware
Belvin Family Christmas Lights Display, East Stroudsburg
Breakfast with Santa, The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, Shawnee on Delaware
Breakfast with Santa, Skytop Lodge, Skytop
Downtown Stroudsburg Christmas Tree Lighting, Courthouse Square, Stroudsburg
ELF The Musical, Shawnee Playhouse, Shawnee on Delaware
Kris Kringle Fest, West End Fairgrounds, Gilbert
Mountain View Sip & Shop, Mountain View Vineyard Winery, Brewery & Distillery, Stroudsburg
New Year's Eve Buffet, The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, Shawnee on Delaware
New Year's Eve Celebration, SCI-The Restaurant at Stroudsmoor Country Inn, Stroudsburg
New Year's Eve Party, The Heritage Barn at Memorytown, Mount Pocono
Old Time Christmas, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, Stroudsburg
Pocono Organics Winter Wonderland Festival, Pocono Organics, Long Pond
Pocono Pops! It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg
Snowmen of Stroudsburg, Stroudsburg Borough
West End Festival of Lights, West End Fairgrounds, Gilbert
Winter Holiday Feast, Kalahari Convention Center Ballroom, Pocono Manor
Montgomery County
A Christmas Carol: The Musical, Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Northumberland County
Christmas Character Breakfast, Knoebels, Elysburg
Joy Through the Grove, Knoebels, Elysburg
Knoebels Christmas Village, Knoebels, Elysburg
Pike County
Milford's Annual Tree Lighting, Milford Community House, Milford
Schuylkill County
10th Annual Holiday Open House, Hope Hill Lavender Farm, Pottsville
2021 Holiday Artisan Market, Walk In Art Center, Schuylkill Haven
Bear Creek Holiday Light Spectacular, Schuylkill County Fairgrounds, Schuylkill Haven
Christkindlmarkt at the Yuendling Mansion, Pottsville
Holly Trail and Trolley Tour, Pottsville Free Public Library, Pottsville, Schuylkill
Peter Pan, Majestic Theater, Pottsville
Santa and Mrs. Claus, Playtime and Parties, Minersville
Santa at the Winery, Benigna's Creek Vineyard and Winery, Klingerstown
Santa Train Ride, Railway Restoration Project 113, Minersville
The Nutcracker, Schuylkill Haven Area High School, Schuylkill Haven
Susquehanna County
Tall Pines Forest of Lights, Tall Pines Players Club, Friendsville
Wayne County
80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Tribute Train, Honesdale Station, Honesdale
Breakfast with Santa, Silver Birches, Hawley
Breakfast with Santa, The Waterfront, Hawley
Candlelight Christmas, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley
Hawley Santa Christmas Tree Express, Hawley Station, Hawley
Hawley Winterfest, Hawley, Wayne
Honesdale Scranton Christmas Tree Express, Honesdale Station, Honesdale
New Year's Eve Bash, Silver Birches, Hawley
New Year's Eve Celebration, Glass - wine.bar.kitchen, Hawley
New Year's Eve Dinner, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley
New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley
Pocono Winter Wonderland Express, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale
Santa Christmas Tree Express, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale
The Ritz Holiday Jazz Concert, Ritz Company Playhouse, Hawley
Winter Wonderland, Downtown, Honesdale
Winter Wonderland Express, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale
Winter Wonderland Limited, The Stourbridge Line, Honesdale
Winterfest Artisan Fair, Hawley Silk Mill, Hawley
Winterfest Brunch, The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park, Hawley
Wyoming County
Christmas in Our Hometown, Tunkhannock
Factoryville Christmas Market, Christy Mathewson Park, Factoryville
Festival of Lights, Stone Hedge Golf Course, Tunkhannock
Golden Days of Radio Players Performance, Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock
It's a Wonderful Life, Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock