Stevens Says: Missing machine

Trench digging comes to mind first. If one is laying a water pipe in the backyard there you go; one machine, one trench. Need to install a pool? Well, you just crank up “Buster” and go for it. Before you know it the kids will be swimming thanks in part to your foresight. Snow-covered drive? Your faithful machine will be there to aid you. Landscaping? Absolutely. Your neighbors can have your services as well, any time you’re not working on your own projects of course for that is the neighborly thing to do. The goodwill spread about from this attitude is immeasurable. Oh, and have I mentioned that all this comes at no cost to them as well as you (once the machine is paid off). Think for a moment the dollars saved by having your own backhoe/loader at the house any time you need it. Uncountable is the word that comes to mind.