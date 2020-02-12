Holiday House photo gallery 2020

Do you have a magnificent light display or know someone who does? Here's how to share your photos with us!

Do you have an elaborate display with lots of lights adorning your home? Is your Christmas tree already decorated? Is there an awesome house in your neighborhood that you want to share with everybody throughout northeastern and central PA?

If so, please send us pictures and videos of the decorations. We might feature your photos on TV during a WNEP broadcast or online here at WNEP.com.

You can use the free WNEP app to share your photos. Look for the Holiday House Gallery submission button on the home page. Next, follow the prompts and your pictures will come directly to us.

We're excited to see your decorations! Here's a look at some pictures we've already received from WNEP viewers: