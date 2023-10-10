Dominican grocery selling slice of home in Shenandoah

A small grocery store is doing big things for the Hispanic community in Schuylkill County. Newswatch 16 Claire Alfree takes us inside the bodega.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — When customers walk into Saved by Grace Grocery on West Coal Street in Shenandoah, Juan Soriano transports them to a bodega like the ones back home in the Dominican Republic.

"We consume our products, and I make sure they got what they're looking for," he said.

Four years ago, Soriano and his wife poured every penny into opening the storefront, traveling across the state to find specialty foods and flavors to give people a taste of their home countries.

"Some companies don't want to come here because that's too far away. For one person, they don't want to come, so I have to go to get the products," Soriano explained.

These familiar products on the shelf of his store helped him get over being homesick.

"It is hard because we left our family behind to just grow up here in America. Me and my wife, we went to the D.R. to visit our family, but we can't too long because we have to take care of the business," Soriano added.

He and his customers are constantly thinking of their loved ones back home.

"The situation over there is hard, so we try to help them. We send those barrels, we send them boxes, we send them food, clothing. We're helping a lot," he said.

Soriano owns more than a convenience store. He sells the comfort of home on the curbside in Shenandoah.

