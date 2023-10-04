Rolling for the community | Latin American Motorcycle Organization

The Poconos Chapter of the international group serves the Monroe County community in numerous ways.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — They're often heard before they're seen, and for Daniel Feyjoo, riding a motorcycle for a group in the Poconos means helping the community before anything else.

"The Latin American Motorcycle Association is about family. It's about community. We love to ride, and we try to use that to continue community services and acts of kindness," Feyjoo said.

The LAMA Poconos Chapter started in 2010.

LAMA was founded in 1977 in Chicago, and there are more than 160 international associations worldwide. The organization is predominantly Latino but accepts members from all walks of life.

Feyjoo says his friend introduced him to the group a few years ago, not knowing he would fit right in with his Hispanic roots.

"To know my own culture, to be with people of my culture, it was just something that was just kind of missing in the area for me," Feyjoo said. "I just gravitated to it. I mean, it's the music. It's the food. It's the close-knit family."

Feyjoo says a big part of what they do as an organization involves helping the community in various ways—packaging meals for veterans during the holidays, feeding first responders as a thank-you for their service, and donating backpacks and hygiene supplies to children in need.

"We're not just about the bike. We're not just about the stereotypes of the TV shows. It's not what it's about. When you see a group of us, we're often paying money to go do some sort of fundraising for pediatric cancer, for homeless children, or for veterans," Feyjoo said.

The group's giving nature is one of the reasons Alby Acevedo joined. She was on the receiving end of their kindness several years ago when her son was going through chemo.

"I carry LAMA in my heart," Acevedo said. "I could say they were there for me during a time (when) I was at my weakest. Three, four, five times a day, my doorbell was ringing, and it was presidents and vice presidents from different chapters all over the world, bringing us donations, bringing us food, bringing us gas cards so we could make it to the hospital."

Acevedo's son was the first LAMA youth member. Since his passing, a memorial ride and scholarship have been made in his name. The scholarship includes an essay contest open to all high school seniors in Monroe County.

"It's about how they are involved in the community and their accomplishments in the community, and how they plan to use their education to continue working with the community," said Adriana Viruet, a spousal rider.