Wilkes-Barre seeing growth of Hispanic-owned businesses

Nearly 70% of small businesses in Hazleton are Hispanic-owned. But, in Wilkes-Barre, that number drops significantly, despite the large Hispanic population.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Andy's Barbershop sits proudly on Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre among a group of Latino businesses that weren't there more than a decade ago. Inside, the clippers are buzzing, as they have for the past nine years.

"I used to be able to stand on this street for five minutes without a car driving by," said Andrizon Castillo. "When I first moved here, there weren't that many Spanish barbers in Wilkes-Barre."

Because of that, Andy Castillo's business quickly grew, just like the Hispanic and Latino population within the city of Wilkes-Barre.

"The Spanish community is growing at a rate that's almost unbelievable compared to other smaller towns," he added.

Andy's mom and dad were immigrants from the Dominican Republic, and he lived in New York City most of his life before landing in Luzerne County nine years ago.

"My whole entire family is hard-working, and we're not just known for being hard-working, we're known for helping out the community wherever we go, wherever we step," he explained.

Which is why his work extends beyond the barber chair. He focuses on other Hispanic business owners trying to get their start as a mentor at United Blend. The community center on South Main Street has been open for about a month, helping those looking to start a local business.

Directors Elizabeth Perez, Evelyn Santos, and Miriam Malave help with language barriers, filling out forms, and filing for grants to make dreams a reality.

"When they come here, they don't know where to go, where to start up, so we're trying to help and guide them where to do this stuff," said Perez.

According to the U.S. Census, more than a quarter of Wilkes-Barre residents identify as Hispanic and Latino. Even with more and more Hispanic-owned shops like Andy's popping up, they say there's still more work to be done to diversify the businesses.

"I know the culture has great cooks and seasoning. I see a lot of restaurants, maybe different from Hazleton and Scranton, where there's other businesses that are monitored and implemented," Santos said.

They tell Newswatch 16 that Wilkes-Barre doesn't need to directly reflect Hazelton's businesses, where the Hispanic community makes up nearly 60 percent of the city. But they want to see their community better reflect all people who live there, something they say is already in full force in the city.

"We can grow together. For you to grow here, you have to stick together to help everyone around you who wants to open a business," said Malave.

Together, Castillo and United Blend's work, they'll make their mark in Wilkes-Barre.

"Honestly. I hope it's easier than it was for me. There's room to grow, lots of room to grow in the city of Wilkes-Barre," said Castillo.

Just as Andy Castillo has for the past nine years since he first landed on Hazle Street.