In Your Neighborhood

Get into the spirit and start your holiday shopping early, Saturday, November 6th, in Luzerne County. Come out and support the students of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at a craft and vendor fair. There will be more than 40 unique crafters and vendors with something for everyone. Enjoy free admission, door prizes, raffle baskets and a 50/50. Food will be available.