In Your Neighborhood

Craft and Vendor Fair
Get into the spirit and start your holiday shopping early, Saturday, November 6th, in Luzerne County. Come out and support the students of the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at a craft and vendor fair. There will be more than 40 unique crafters and vendors with something for everyone. Enjoy free admission, door prizes, raffle baskets and a 50/50. Food will be available.
8th Annual Marketplace
The Abington Angels will be hosting its 8th Annual MarketPlace, Saturday, November 6th in Lackawanna County. The event will be held at Abington Heights Middle School from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Enjoy artisans, farmers, crafters and local businesses, a concession stand, 50/50 and basket raffles. Proceeds benefit the Abington Angels Progam, which helps students and their families in need.