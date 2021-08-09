In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Lackawanna County, August 14-15

Summer Picnic

Summer is well underway, so why not go to a Summer Picnic, Sunday, August 15th, in Lackawanna County. The picnic will be at Waldorf Park in East Mountain from 3 until 7 p.m. in the covered pavilion area and tiki bar. Enjoy a DJ, picnic foods, desserts and drinks. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit programs at Serving Seniors, Inc.

Paws in the Park

If you’re looking for a nice, family-friendly event, then head to Lackawanna County, Sunday, August 15th. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is holding Paws in the Park at McDade Park in Scranton. The event is from Noon until 3:30 p.m. This fun time includes a variety of vendors, activities, food and pets! Admission is only $5 per person. Proceeds help rebuild the shelter’s medical fund.

Car Show and Chicken BBQ