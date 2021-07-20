In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Columbia, Wyoming County, July 24-25

Bloomsburg Children's Museum Activities

It’s summer fun for everyone at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Saturday, July 24th. There will be a variety of activities for kids to cool off and have fun from 10 a.m. until 2. Play in the lazy river, take the water balloon challenge and enjoy the inflatable water slides. The cost is included with regular admission. Register online for tickets. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Town Pool.

Tunkhannock Farmers Market

If you’re looking for fresh, local food, then check out Tunkhannock Farmers Market at Creekside Gardens. Saturday afternoons in the summer you can browse local produce, eggs, meat, honey, baked goods and much more. Shopping begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 24 at 4 Village Lane in Tunkhannock. Come on out and support area farms and get food fresh from the field.

Cruise for a Cause