In Your Neighborhood

If you’re in the mood for good food, head to Wyoming County, Saturday, August 22. A Drive Thru Chicken BBQ will be held at Lake Winola United Methodist Church on Maple Drive in Mill City. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will last until they are sold out. Dinners are $10 each and money will benefit the Lower Wyoming County Food Pantry. The drive thru will be held in place of their annual Music on the Lawn Craft and Vendor Fair.