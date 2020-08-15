In Your Neighborhood

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ
If you’re in the mood for good food, head to Wyoming County, Saturday, August 22. A Drive Thru Chicken BBQ will be held at Lake Winola United Methodist Church on Maple Drive in Mill City. The event begins at 2 p.m. and will last until they are sold out. Dinners are $10 each and money will benefit the Lower Wyoming County Food Pantry. The drive thru will be held in place of their annual Music on the Lawn Craft and Vendor Fair.
Auxiliary Chicken BBQ
You can’t go wrong with a nice summer meal, so if you’re hungry, then head to Lackawanna County, Saturday, August 22. John J. Michaels VFW Post 5207, in Daleville, is holding an Auxiliary Chicken BBQ, starting at 2 p.m. and will go until they are sold out. The meal includes half a chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, a roll with butter and dessert. The cost is $10 and it’s drive through only.