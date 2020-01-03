In Your Neighborhood

The 25th Annual Pre St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Party, which benefits programs at Serving Seniors, will kick off in Lackawanna County, Friday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. The organization will be celebrating 45 years of service to local communities. It costs $40 per person but includes an open bar and appetizers. You can also enjoy live jazz music and basket raffles. The event is open to the public.

If you like to read, then the Top Young Adult Reading Challenge Program may be right up your alley. The Hoyt Library, in Luzerne County, is hosting the program. Registration is easy and it’s free to join. Sign up at the Youth Services Desk and start reading. You have until November to finish reading the best fiction books voted upon by young adults. There are no meetings to attend and you’ll even be entered to win prizes.