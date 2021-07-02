In Your Neighborhood

St. Catherine of Siena Parish is holding their 4th Annual Lenten Pierogi Sale. If you want to take some home, head to Lackawanna County. Pierogies are made fresh daily and frozen for your convenience. Orders may be placed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., starting Friday, February 12 and ending March 22. Prices start at $8 and orders can be picked up at the parish in Moscow until March 26.