In Your Neighborhood

4th Annual Lenten Pierogi Sale
St. Catherine of Siena Parish is holding their 4th Annual Lenten Pierogi Sale. If you want to take some home, head to Lackawanna County. Pierogies are made fresh daily and frozen for your convenience. Orders may be placed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., starting Friday, February 12 and ending March 22. Prices start at $8 and orders can be picked up at the parish in Moscow until March 26.
Lackawanna Historical Society Photo Archive Viewing
The Lackawanna Historical Society will be celebrating Valentine’s Day by unveiling a photo archive documenting our communities in quarantine. The project called, “Every Picture Tells a Story,” which began in May 2020, paired a local photojournalist with local students to photograph their communities during these historic times. Join the historical society February 14 at 1 p.m. to see an online gallery of the student’s work.