In Your Neighborhood

Taste of the Fair
You may not be able to enjoy the full fair this year, but why not enjoy a Taste of the Fair? Enjoy lunch and dinner to go from the Luzerne County Fair, September 11-13 from 12 to 7 p.m. It will consist of some fan favorites, such as apple and peach dumplings, fresh cut fries, roasted corn, a sausage sandwich and so much more. Admission and parking are free. Masks are required.
Basket Raffle Spectacular
The Ringtown Area Library is holding a Basket Raffle Spectacular, Saturday, September 12, starting at 11 a.m. The raffle will be held outdoors, under tents adjacent to the library. Get 10 tickets for $10 or 30 for $20. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. There will be dozens of great prizes up for grabs, all in support of Library Services.
Annual Fishing Derby
Grab the family and fishing rods and head to the Weston Dam, Sunday, September 13. The Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Company is holding their Annual Fishing Derby, which kicks off at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Kids ages 13 and under will begin at 12:30 the adult derby starts at 2. There is a 4 fish limit, and they ask for single hook lures only. Refreshments will be available for purchase.