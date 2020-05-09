In Your Neighborhood

Good Things are Happening in Luzerne and Schuykill County, September 11-13

Taste of the Fair

You may not be able to enjoy the full fair this year, but why not enjoy a Taste of the Fair? Enjoy lunch and dinner to go from the Luzerne County Fair, September 11-13 from 12 to 7 p.m. It will consist of some fan favorites, such as apple and peach dumplings, fresh cut fries, roasted corn, a sausage sandwich and so much more. Admission and parking are free. Masks are required.

Basket Raffle Spectacular

The Ringtown Area Library is holding a Basket Raffle Spectacular, Saturday, September 12, starting at 11 a.m. The raffle will be held outdoors, under tents adjacent to the library. Get 10 tickets for $10 or 30 for $20. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. There will be dozens of great prizes up for grabs, all in support of Library Services.

Annual Fishing Derby