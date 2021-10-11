In Your Neighborhood

If you’d like to try and win some great items, head to Schuylkill County, Friday through Sunday, October 15th, 16th and 17th. There will be a basket auction at the Orwigsburg Veterans Memorial Building, starting Friday at 4 p.m. There will be browse and bid hours with winning tickets drawn Sunday starting at 2:15 p.m. Enjoy food and drinks and a 50/50. All proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

If you’re looking for plenty of things to do for the kids this fall, then head to Schuylkill County, every weekend through October. Schwartz Farms in Hegins has more than 10 acres of mazes, hayrides, pumpkins, animals, concessions and photo opportunities. Enjoy a kiddie maze, fall décor sales and more on Friday with all activities up and running over the weekend. All events kick off at 11 a.m. They do ask for cash sales only.