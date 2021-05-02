In Your Neighborhood

Good Things Are Happening in Luzerne, Union, Carbon County, May 7-10

#570Day

The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre has developed a way to bring the community together, Friday, May 7. It’s called #570Day and is a new initiative to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the 570 area. It will encourage the community to highlight local businesses, nature and more across the area. Use the #570Day on social media for the inaugural online event.

Spring Antique Craft and Vendor Show

If you’re looking to do a little shopping, then head to Union County, Saturday, May 8th. The Watsontown Centennial Lioness Lions Club will sponsor a Spring Antique Craft and Vendor Show. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the WRFD Social Hall in Allenwood. Enjoy multiple vendors and crafters, a Chinese Auction and delicious food. Funds collected will go back into the community.

Palmerton Area Community Blood Drive