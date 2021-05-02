In Your Neighborhood

#570Day
The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre has developed a way to bring the community together, Friday, May 7. It’s called #570Day and is a new initiative to spread positivity, local pride and celebrate the 570 area. It will encourage the community to highlight local businesses, nature and more across the area. Use the #570Day on social media for the inaugural online event.
Spring Antique Craft and Vendor Show
If you’re looking to do a little shopping, then head to Union County, Saturday, May 8th. The Watsontown Centennial Lioness Lions Club will sponsor a Spring Antique Craft and Vendor Show. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the WRFD Social Hall in Allenwood. Enjoy multiple vendors and crafters, a Chinese Auction and delicious food. Funds collected will go back into the community.
Palmerton Area Community Blood Drive
The Palmerton Area Community will host a blood drive, Monday, May 10th. The drive will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmerton. The goal is to collect 65 units that could save 195 lives! Donated blood will be used at one of the 22 local community hospitals. To schedule an appointment, visit GIVEaPINT.org and use sponsor code 1361.