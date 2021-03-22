In Your Neighborhood

Lackawanna Historical Society Online Lectures
You may be stuck in the house, so why not take some time and learn about your hometown. The Lackawanna Historical Society has a full slate of online lectures on local history topics. Programs are presented biweekly on Friday afternoons via Zoom as well as their YouTube channel. Friday, March 26, tune in at 2 p.m. for a look into Tina Lesher and her experience as a woman working for Scranton newspapers in the 1960s.
READsquared, Winter 2021 Reading Program
The Hoyt Library is joining forces with READsquared and the Winter 2021 Reading Program, to help young children starting school. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge is a nationwide effort that encourages parents to read regularly to their kids. Studies show having stories read aloud to kids is helpful for school success. You can register for this challenge at luzernelibraries.readsquared.com.