In Your Neighborhood

You may be stuck in the house, so why not take some time and learn about your hometown. The Lackawanna Historical Society has a full slate of online lectures on local history topics. Programs are presented biweekly on Friday afternoons via Zoom as well as their YouTube channel. Friday, March 26, tune in at 2 p.m. for a look into Tina Lesher and her experience as a woman working for Scranton newspapers in the 1960s.