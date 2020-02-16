In Your Neighborhood

Good Things are Happening in Lackawanna, Wyoming, Luzerne County, February 22-23

Chicken BBQ

Good things are happening in Lackawanna County, Saturday, February 22. The Thornhurst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will be holding a Chicken BBQ from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The dinner includes half a chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, coleslaw and dessert. It costs $9 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12 and children under 5 are free. Pre-orders are recommended and encouraged.

Chili and Soup Cook-Off

If you need something to warm you up, head to Wyoming County, Saturday, February 22. Scout Troop 336 and the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company are teaming up for their annual Chili and Soup Cook-Off. Head to the fire hall on Demunds Road in Center Moreland from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. and get ready to chow down. If you bring a non-perishable food item, you’ll get to enjoy a free cupcake as well!

Pasta With the Past