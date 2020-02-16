In Your Neighborhood

Chicken BBQ
Good things are happening in Lackawanna County, Saturday, February 22. The Thornhurst Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will be holding a Chicken BBQ from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The dinner includes half a chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, coleslaw and dessert. It costs $9 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12 and children under 5 are free. Pre-orders are recommended and encouraged.
Chili and Soup Cook-Off
If you need something to warm you up, head to Wyoming County, Saturday, February 22. Scout Troop 336 and the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company are teaming up for their annual Chili and Soup Cook-Off. Head to the fire hall on Demunds Road in Center Moreland from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. and get ready to chow down. If you bring a non-perishable food item, you’ll get to enjoy a free cupcake as well!
Pasta With the Past
Come out to Luzerne County for good food and a little history lesson, Sunday, February 23. The Shawnee Time Travelers will be hosting a fundraising event called, Pasta with the Past. The event begins at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Shawnee Room on Main Street in Plymouth. Enjoy a spaghetti buffet while members, dressed in period costumes, share a glimpse of Plymouth’s past. Tickets are just a $15 donation.